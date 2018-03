Match Officials For Matchday 3 Announced

Officials for Matchday Three (3) of the 2017/18 Ghana Premier League (midweek) have been announced.

Below are the Match officials for Matchday 3:

MATCH: ASHANTI GOLD VS KARELA

VENUE: Obuasi

REF: Uriah Glah

ASSIST1: James Osafo

ASSIST2: Kenedy Bentil

4th REF: Emmanuel Ansah

Mc: G. S. K. Nkoom

MATCH: DREAMS VS WA ALL STARS

VENUE: Cape Coast

REF: Daniel Laryea

ASSIST1: Philip Darko

ASSIST2 Shine Ayitey

4th REF: Issaka Afful

MC: Mike Amedor

MATCH: DWARFS VS HEARTS OF OAK (Thursday)

VENUE: Cape Coast

REF: Awal Mohammed

Assist1: Samuel Asiedu

ASSIST2: Alhassan Yahaya

4th REF: Ali Alhassan

MC: Andrew Dery

MATCH: BEREKUM CHELSEA VS ELMINA SHARKS

VENUE: Berekum

REF: McLord Arhin

ASSIST1: Eric Nantiere

ASSIST2: Augustine Akugre

4th REF: Bernard Dumfe

MC: K A Sarpong

MATCH: WAFA VS ADUANA STARS

VENUE: Sogakope

REF: Isaac Quaye

ASSIST1: Alex Anning

ASSIST2: Safo Adade

4th REF: Dally Gagba

MC: S. D. Yahaya

MATCH; MEDEAMA VS KOTOKO

VENUE; Tarkwa

REF: Nathan Anafo

ASSIST1: Ouedrago Dawood

ASSIST2: Ashitey Amarh

4th REF: Wiseman Ghansah

MC: Ewudzie Sagoe

MATCH: INTER ALLIES VS LIBERTY PROF

VENUE: Cape Coast

REF: Alex Nsiah

ASSIST1: Bossman Frank

ASSIST2: Paul Atimaka

4th REF: Eku Boateng

MC: Wilfred K Osei

MATCH: ELEVEN WONDERS VS BECHEM UNITED

VENUE: Techiman

REF: Desmond Abbey

ASSIST1: A. S Malik

ASSIST2: Joseph Ayambila

4th REF: Adaari Latif

MC: Anang Lomotey