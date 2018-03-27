Former NAC Breda striker Ellas Meijer has credited ex-Ghana international Matthew Amoah for the role he played in his development. The 21-year-old left NAC ...
Ex-NAC Breda Youth Player Credits Matthew Amoah For Career Guidance
Former NAC Breda striker Ellas Meijer has credited ex-Ghana international Matthew Amoah for the role he played in his development.
The 21-year-old left NAC three years ago and he is now playing for lower side Halsteren
Meijer recounted how Amoah, who also played at Halsteren, helped him as a youngster.
''I then had a lot of support from Sigi Bandjar and Matthew Amoah. I learned from these two that I should take this criticism positively.
''That I need to make improvements. I learned a lot from that. "
