Ex-NAC Breda Youth Player Credits Matthew Amoah For Career Guidance

Former NAC Breda striker Ellas Meijer has credited ex-Ghana international Matthew Amoah for the role he played in his development.

The 21-year-old left NAC three years ago and he is now playing for lower side Halsteren

Meijer recounted how Amoah, who also played at Halsteren, helped him as a youngster.

''I then had a lot of support from Sigi Bandjar and Matthew Amoah. I learned from these two that I should take this criticism positively.

''That I need to make improvements. I learned a lot from that. "

