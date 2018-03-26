CAF To Review Coaching Syllabus To Meet UEFA Standards

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) Committee says it will review the coaching syllables on the continent to meet with European and Asian standards.

Coach Bitrus Bewarang, Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) Technical Director, announced this on Sunday in an interview with newsmen,

He said that the current leadership of CAF wanted to raise the standard of coaching on the continent and had constituted a committee for the purpose. The former Super Eagles coach said that the technical directors on the continent last year met in Rabat, Morocco, to see how to raise the standard.

“Our coaching certificates are not recognised in Europe and Asia because of the low standard; CAF wants to improve the standard to meet with standards in Europe and elsewhere,’’ he said. Bewarang stated that the NFF had endorsed a global football coaching seminar for graded football coaches in Nigeria as part of the CAF’s initiative in that regard.

According to him, the seminar, organised by a Nigerian and a United Kingdom sports marketing consultancy agencies, will hold from May 7, 2018, to May 17, 2018, at the National Stadium, Abuja.

The resource persons expected to grace the seminar are two UEFA Instructors, Ivica Trajkovic from Serbia and Tommi Pikkarainen from Finland. Others are Paul McVeigh who is a Mental Performance Specialist from the United Kingdom as well as Bewarang.