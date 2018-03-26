Berekum Chelsea midweek game against Elmina Sharks has been postponed due to unavailability of Golden City Park. The venue has been rented out to The Church...
OFFICIAL... Berekum Chelsea, Elmina Sharks Mid Week Clash Postponed
Berekum Chelsea midweek game against Elmina Sharks has been postponed due to unavailability of Golden City Park.
The venue has been rented out to The Church of Pentecost for a crusade to be held tomorrow.
The Ghana Football Association are yet to fix a date for the fixture.