modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY My Evening Of Faded Romance...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
19 minutes ago | Football News

OFFICIAL... Berekum Chelsea, Elmina Sharks Mid Week Clash Postponed

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
OFFICIAL... Berekum Chelsea, Elmina Sharks Mid Week Clash Postponed

Berekum Chelsea midweek game against Elmina Sharks has been postponed due to unavailability of Golden City Park.

The venue has been rented out to The Church of Pentecost for a crusade to be held tomorrow.

The Ghana Football Association are yet to fix a date for the fixture.

Video News Headlines
Catch up on the latest news videos from Modern Ghana.
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

body-container-line