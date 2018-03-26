Ghanaian Duo Tekpetey, Rahman Give Schalke 04 Boost ahead Of Freiburg Clash

Ghanaian duo Abdul Baba Rahman and Bernard Tekpetey have returned to Schalke 04 training after recovering from their respective injuries.

Baba has not featured for the Royal Blues since joining on loan from English Premier League side Chelsea due to a knee injury.

Meanwhile, Tekpetey, who returned to the club after ending his loan stint with Austrian side Rheindorf Altach during the January transfer window, has also been out with an injury since early February.

The pair has stepped up their progress towards first-team return with sprinting exercises in training as Domenico Tedesco's squad enjoy their international break.

The Gelsenkirchen-based side are preparing arduously for their next German Bundesliga fixture against Freiburg on Saturday.

Schalke occupies 2nd on the league standings with 49 points after 27 round of matches.

