Thomas Partey Misses Atletico Madrid Training With Minor Knock

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey trained separately from the Atletico Madrid squad as he speeds up his recovery from a minor knock.

With most of the Rojiblanco squad on international duty, the team has left the light in training as only four first-team players joined the side's youth side to train in the absence of coach Diego Simeone who is away in his native, Argentina.

The four senior players who took part in the training are Argentine goalkeeper Axel Werner, Gabi Fernandez, VÃ­ctor MachÃ­n 'Vitolo' and the French Kevin Gameiro.

But two noticeable players who missed the training were Spanish forward Fernando Torres and Thomas Partey as the Ghanaian continues to build his fitness in the gym after suffering a minor knock in their 2-1 loss against Villarreal before the international break.

AtlÃ©tico will resume training on Tuesday in the Wanda Sports City of Majadahonda.

