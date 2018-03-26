Kevin-Prince Boateng Tips Juventus To Win Serie A Title

Kelvin Prince Boateng has tipped Kwadwo Asamoah's Juventus to win the 2017/18 Italian Serie A title.

The Old Ladies sit top with two points separating themselves and second-placed Napoli and with nine games remaining to end the season.

And the former AC Milan midfielder has backed Allegri's side to emerge as champions.

"The Scudetto fight? Both Napoli and Juventus play very well, but in the end, the Bianconeri will still be there," said Boateng.

"Both are very strong, have spectacular football and great champions. They both deserve it. Juventus, however, is much more continuous and has a consistency of performance that few teams have in Europe.

"This is why I believe that in the end, the Piedmontese will once again win the Scudetto ".

Boateng, himself, is a former Serie A champion, having played a credible role in Milan's triumph in 2010/11 season.