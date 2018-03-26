modernghana logo

42 minutes ago

Kenichi Yatsuhashi Plots Liberty Professionals Downfall After Kotoko Defeat

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Head coach Inter Allies, Kenichi Yatsuhashi has assured their fans of victory in their game against Liberty Professionals.

Inter Allies will be hoping to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat to Asante Kotoko when they face Liberty at the Tema Stadium on Wednesday.

The Japanese tactician applauded their fans for their amazing support and added that they will work hard to get a win on Wednesday.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

