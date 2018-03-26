Kenichi Yatsuhashi Plots Liberty Professionals Downfall After Kotoko Defeat

Head coach Inter Allies, Kenichi Yatsuhashi has assured their fans of victory in their game against Liberty Professionals.

Inter Allies will be hoping to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat to Asante Kotoko when they face Liberty at the Tema Stadium on Wednesday.

The Japanese tactician applauded their fans for their amazing support and added that they will work hard to get a win on Wednesday.

It was excellent to see our supporter section waving our flag in Kumasi. I also saw some familiar faces there.







We will work hard to win next match. I appreciate your continuing support! https://t.co/uYhvfQlm07 — Kenichi Yatsuhashi (@keni_yats_coach) March 26, 2018