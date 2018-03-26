Torino Midfielder Afriyie Acquah Suffers Injury Blow

Ghana midfielder Afriyie Acquah is undergoing further evaluation at Torino after a knee injury, the Italian club have announced.

The 26-year-old midfielder is reported to have sustained the injury during the Maroons mid-season training tour in Philadelphia, USA.

'Acquah reported a sprained trauma to his left knee,' Torino reported via their official website.

'The instrumental investigations carried out at the Fornaca clinic have excluded important meniscal or ligament injuries.

'For the purposes of recovery, the clinical evolution will be evaluated.'

The former Sampdoria enforcer could be sidelined from their this weekend's Serie A clash against Cagliari.

He has made 15 Serie A appearances - involving only six starts so far.

