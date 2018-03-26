Azumah Nelson Fight Night Series Comes To An End

Hemann Promotions opts to bring American and South Africa boxers to fight in Ghana and also support female boxer Helen Joseph of Nigeria

Heta Hemann of Heta Hemann Boxing Promotions has disclosed at the Bukom Boxing Arena that the Azumah Nelson Fight Series has ended and he is going into other boxing ventures in Ghana. “ Am no more doing Azumah Nelson Fight Night, I don’t want people to soil the hard-earned name of Azumah Nelson as some people were insulting him when the other fight was rained off” he expressed. He noted that the great Azumah Nelson is humble and fantastic human being whose name must always be lifted high and should be an inspiration.

He, however, confirmed his admiration for Ghanaian boxers and readiness to support young professional boxer with the potential to become world class fighters.

He also not happy with some few boxers and said. “Some boxers are indisciplined like Michael Ansah aka Bullet who was 7 pounds overweight, that is big indiscipline, he has a large following but must be disciplined.

“I want to support boxers like Wahab Oluwasuen, super middleweight Emmanuel Martey, Dzata Bi aka Wasiru Mohammed, the new sensational super bantamweight. Am here for Ghana boxing, I want to help the people of James Town, Bukom and the rest who love boxing” he expressed.

He also promised to bring down Helen Joseph, the Nigerian female boxer to fight against a South African in Ghana.