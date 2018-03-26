Ex Queens Striker Targets Women’s Organizer Post

Former Black Queens striker, Evangelist Gifty Acquah is bracing up for the NPP Central Region Women’s Organizer position.

To her, her brilliance as a team player; playing alongside greats like Alberta Sackey, Elizabeth Baidoo is a great asset that will help push the youth (Women) to greater heights when given the nod.

Not only was she influential in the senior national women's team, she was a force to reckon with also in tennis as well as taekwondo.

While the Frank Oforis were lifting the flag of Ghana high in international competitions in the 90s, she was doing same in the female category.

Currently, Gifty, who is a minister of the gospel is the chairperson of the United Trading Forum, Central Region, and had set up a vocational centre aimed at empowering the female youth.

Through her versatility, the Constituency Women’s Organizer has established a Foundation to address plights of widows and orphans with the support of legal practitioners.

“l believe l have what it takes to really champion the cause of women in the Central Region. I started politics in Accra, and after holding key positions as Electoral Area Coordinator, Polling Station women's Organizer, l believe it is time to bring my rich experience to bear on the position as the Central Region women’s Organizer.”

She recalled with deep sorrow how her dear husband, Coach Herbert Obuobi Addo, who passed on a year ago, had promised to support her for the upcoming campaign saying, “I remember how he told me on a daily basis that he will support me in my campaign although he was not a fan of politics. He was such a lovely person to be around with.

“Coach, all the dreams we wanted to achieve together did not come to reality because you left me on a journey that was supposed to be for two.

“But I will be strong and build your vision of promoting the cause of young boys especially those in the sporting fraternity.”