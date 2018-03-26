Big Girls Pledge Support …For  AWCON

Influential women in society have pledged massive support for the hosting of the 13th Total African Women Cup of Nations in Ghana from November 17 to December 1.

From the First Lady, Second Lady, Chief of Staff, Attorney General, Information Minister, First Lady, Liberia, Chief Justice to the last woman, they have promised to rally support for the successful hosting of the tournament.

Indeed, they demonstrated a foretaste of their readiness in the Fund Raising and launch of the event in Accra on Friday, where they made financial commitments towards the $8m-eight country tourney.

Youth and Sports Minister Isaac Kwame Asiamah said his outfit would ensure that the Black Queens are adequately prepared for the 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations (AWCON).

The Chairperson of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), Ms Freda Prempeh said she will engage stakeholders in their quest to deliver a spectacular tournament.

She said two venues – Accra Stadium and the Cape Coast Stadium; four countries per avenue would be used for the tournament.

According to her, the First Lady of Ghana, Mrs Rebecca Akufo- Addo and the second lady of the land, Mrs Samira Bawumia have pledged to renovate the Achimota School Park and the El Wak Stadium to serve as training pitches for the teams.

She called on corporate entities and individuals to come on board to support.

The Chief of Staff at the Presidency, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare lauded the initiative to host the tournament.

She observed that, hosting the tourney was a step in the right direction to reignite the country's passion for football.

The competition serves as a platform for the winners, second and third to qualify for the World Cup in France next year.

About ¢70,000 was raised.