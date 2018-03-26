Fatau Dauda Excels In Nigeria

Ghana and Enyimba goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda, is writing his name in gold in the Nigeria top flight league, DAILY GUIDE SPORTS has gathered.

And like wine, the former Orlando Pirates goal stopper, is maturing by the seasons.

He currently ranks among the safest pair of hands in the Nigerian league, having gone five games without conceding any (Clean sheet).

That according to Dauda, has attracted the attention of many suitors, especially from the Gulf League.

And responding to what has accounted for the razor-sharp form, he said “My brother, it’s not been easy to be number one for a big club like Enyimba. I will say hard work and dedication has contributed to this feat, l will not relent, l will keep pushing.

“We are lying ninth with two outstanding games, if we win, we will move to the second or first due to the slim points difference.

” I am really working harder to regain my position in the Black Stars, it is a national duty and so would be ready to return any time, I am happy with my current form, it's been good so far, and I am striving to maintain my form and even go the extra mile.”

Enyimba is playing in the CAF Confederations Cup competition.