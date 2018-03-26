Chelsea's Fabregas Open To Arsenal Return As Coach
ESPN
Cesc Fabregas says he is still open to returning to Arsenal one day -- as a coach.
The former Arsenal captain left the Emirates in 2011 to return to his boyhood club Barcelona, then joined Chelsea in 2014 after Arsene Wenger turned down the chance to re-sign the midfielder.
Fabregas has been given a mixed reception from fans at the Emirates since then but said he wouldn't hesitate to take up a coaching role at the club in the future.
He was asked about the possibility during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter on Sunday and replied: "Of course."
Fabregas joined the Arsenal academy from Barcelona as a 16-year-old in 2003 and quickly became the club's youngest-ever first-team player. He went on to make more than 300 appearances for the club before pushing through a move back to Barcelona.
The midfielder also said his favourite goal was one he scored in the North London Derby against Tottenham in 2011 when he made it 2-0 with a solo effort just seconds after the restart following Robin van Persie's opener.
