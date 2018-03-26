Elmina Sharks Move On From Disappointing Aduana Stars Draw; Set Sights On First League Win Against Chelsea

Elmina Sharks have their eyes planted firmly on their upcoming clash against Berekum Chelsea after failing to pick maximum points against Aduana Stars on Match Day 2 at the Ndoum Stadium on Sunday.

The Sharks are quick to move on from a disappointing stalemate, which moved the team into the relegation zone after two rounds of games.

Sharks were wasteful upfront on the in spite of seeing lots of the balls.

Strikers Benjamin Tweneboah and Felix Addo lacked the cutting edge anytime they got into the final third of Aduana's goal area.

The Club are aiming to pick their first three points of the season when they travel to the Berekum Golden City Park to engage fellow strugglers Berekum Chelsea on Thursday, March 29.

We will need to climb up quickly. We have a perfect opportunity at @BkmChelseaFc on Wednesday.#ESFC https://t.co/UJzlNp2ddz — ELMINA SHARKS F.C (@ElminaSharks) March 26, 2018

