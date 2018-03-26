Liberty Professionals Coach Reginald Boateng Content With Display Despite WAFA Trashing

Newly appointed coach of Liberty Professionals Reginald Asante Boateng is satisfied with his side's display despite the 3-1 defeat against WAFA at the Carl Reindorf Park on Sunday.

Aminu Mohammed put the Academy Boys ahead before Richard Danso and Charles Boateng added their names to the scoresheet to complete a dominant performance.

Brute Andoh grabbed a last-minute consolation for the Scientific Soccer Lads but that was all it was as the Dansoman based club suffered their first ever defeat at home to the Academy boys.

In the aftermath of the match, Coach Boateng 'Reggae' insists he is content with their display and was quick to point to their forthcoming games.

'I'm happy and sad at the same time because of the results. This was our first game in the league' he said in his opening remarks at the post-match press conference.

'WAFA has already tasted the league against Kotoko so they [were] a bit ahead of us, it is not over yet.

'This is our first loss at home; we will go back to the drawing board and come back stronger' before adding that: 'We played well. The scoreline and our performance don't reflect. I'm happy with the performance of the boys' said Asante.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com