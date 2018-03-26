Kotoko Coach Pleased With Win Over Inter Allies

Head coach of Asante Kotoko, Paa Kwesi Fabin says he is content with his side 1-0 victory over Inter Allies at the Baba Yara Stadium in Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors secured their first home victory in the ongoing campaign against Kenichi's in-form side.

Striker Obed Owusu scored the only goal after heading home a cross from Emmanuel Gyamfi.

Fabin, who was celebrating his birthday, expressed his satisfaction with the performance of his boys in the post-match interview.

“It was a very tough game. Inter Allies gave us a good match but we were more determined to win the game. Therefore, we won the game so I’m satisfied with the results. We came here to do a job and the job is to do well for Kotoko.”

“So far, it’s been good, though it was a very tough assignment this afternoon getting the three points [was] all that we wanted and we had it so I’m really happy with that” he ended.

Next up for Kotoko is a tricky battle at the dreaded T&A park against Medeama.