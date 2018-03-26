Medeama Samuel Boadu Refuses To Blame Players After Bechem United Defeat

Samuel Boadu was left frustrated after Medeama were caught cold by Bechem United in his side's Ghana Premier League fixture on Sunday.

The Mauve and Yellows failed to improve on last season's stalemate at the Nana Gyeabour Park after losing 2-0 to the home side.

The Tarkwa-based side failed to make their dominance count after Seth Sowah and Emmanuel Owusu scored a goal in each half to help the side bag their first three points of the season.

The visitors feel they should have earned at least a point from the game after wasting several goal-scoring opportunities.

But coach Samuel Boadu is refusing to blame his players for the latest setback.

"Obviously, I'm disappointed with the defeat. No coach will be happy with that. But we'll go back and correct our mistakes," he told reporters

"It's not the time to blame anybody. We take collective responsibility for our defeat today.

"I won't blame my players. We played a side which had suffered a heavy defeat in their opening game and obviously, they wanted to win this.

"They had their chances and they took it. We should have killed the game in the first half but we missed those chances. This is football. Today you miss chances, tomorrow you will score.

"I am disappointed but not worried. We have to go back and prepare for our next game at home."

Medeama host Asante Kotoko on match day-3 at the Tarkwa and Aboso Park on Wednesday.