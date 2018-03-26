modernghana logo

43 minutes ago | Football News

Medeama SC Youngster Samuel Appiah Scores High Marks On Premier League Debut

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Medeama SC youngster, Samuel Appiah marked his Ghana Premier League debut in the side’s 2-0 defeat at Bechem United on Sunday.

The exciting right-back impressed heavily at the Nana Gyeabour Park with his calmness and timely clearance.

Appiah, who joined the highly-rated Ghana Premier League side, replaced experienced Amos Korankye, who was left out of the squad due to injury.

However, the former Phar Rangers defender didn’t disappoint as he marshalled the defence with aplomb.

The fine display from the youngster will give coach Samuel Boadu a lot to think about ahead of the side’s Premier League showdown against Asante Kotoko on Wednesday.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

