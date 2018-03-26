Paa Kwesi Fabin Lauds Inter Allies Performance

Head coach of Asante Kotoko, Paa Kwesi Fabin has applauded the performance of Inter Allies insisting they gave his side a tough match.

The Porcupine Warriors won their first home game in the ongoing campaign with Obed Owusu scoring the only goal for the Reds on Sunday.

But the former Inter Allies believes the results he’s had against a tough Inter Allies side is satisfactory after going through a tough assignment.

“It was a very tough game. Inter Allies gave us a good match but we were more determined to win the game. Therefore, we won the game so I’m satisfied with the results," he told the press.

"We came here to do a job and the job is to do well for Kotoko.

“So far, it’s been good, though it was a very tough assignment this afternoon but getting the three points [was] all that we wanted and we had it so I’m really happy with that” he ended.