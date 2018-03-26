GHPL Week 2: AshGold Go Top, WAFA Maim Liberty At Dansoman

After failing to beat Asante Kotoko in Week 1, WAFA went to Liberty Professionals and got a very impressive 3-1 win at the Karl Reindorf Park.

The match was Liberty new coach, Reginald Asante's first in charge of the team but not even his presence could save them from a difficult afternoon.

Former Black Starlets players, Aminu Mohammed and Richard Danso got the first two goals of the match with Charles Boateng getting the third after he came on as a sub. Bright Andoh got the consolation for Liberty in injury time.

In Kumasi, Asante Kotoko went two games unbeaten in the season with a 1-0 win over Inter Allies. Obed Owusu found the net in the second half but the Reds needed Felix Annan several times to keep Allies from getting the equaliser.

The clash of the new boys between Karela FC and Techiman Eleven Wonders ended in a 1-1 draw. William Opoku Mensah scored for Karela while Abdul Wahab scored for Wonders.

Defending champions, Aduana Stars, got their season going with a goalless draw at Elmina Sharks. Despite arriving in Ghana on Friday from their CAF Champions League exertions, Aduana managed to play a large part of the game on the front foot but they could not find the victory.

Bechem United enjoyed a 2-0 home win over Medeama thanks to strikes from Seth Sowah and Emmanuel Owusu.

Berekum Chelsea needed Stephen Amankona to score with the kick of the match to get them a 1-1 home draw with Dreams FC.

The visitors had scored through Samuel Pimpong in the second half and looked set for a victory that would have snapped Berekum Chelsea's home run of 22 matches unbeaten but Amankona pushed that run to 23 matches without a loss with his goal.

Wa All Stars and Ebusua Dwarfs played out a goalless draw at Wa.

On Saturday, AshGold went to the top of the league table with a 3-1 win over Hearts of Oak at Cape Coast.

GHPL Week 2 results:

Hearts 1-3 AshGold

Kotoko 1-0 Inter Allies

Wa All Stars 0-0 Ebusua Dwarfs

Berekum Chelsea 1-1 Dreams FC

Bechem United 2-0 Medeama

Liberty 1-3 WAFA

Elmina Sharks 0-0 Aduana Stars

Karela 1-1 Eleven Wonders