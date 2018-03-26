Ghana Midfielder Michael Essien Highlights Challenges Playing In The Indonesian League

Ghana midfielder Michael Essien has accentuated the challenges of playing in the Indonesia League following exit from Persib Bandung.

The former Chelsea ace joined the Blue Prince before the start of last season as a marquee signing and went on to net five goals in 29 appearances for the club.

The 35-year-old was released by the club to fulfil the foreign quota rule following the signing of Bogan Malistic and Oh In-Kyun while they exercised the option to retain the services of Chadian international Ezechiel N'Douassel.

And during an interview with Premier League Today, Essien reflected on the challenges he faced during his time with the Bandung-based side in the Indonesia top-flight league, though he pointed out how passionate the fans love football in the country.

'I kind of enjoyed my first season there,' Essien told the Premier League Today programme. 'It's not an easy place."

'Everything is so different, nothing compared to Europe at all, and we travel so far for games so it's not easy but they are very fanatical about football."

'Almost every game the stadium is almost full, they make so much noise so I kind of enjoyed my first year there.'

Meanwhile, Essien has been linked with a move to Bali United.

