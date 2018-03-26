2018 CAF CONFED. CUP... Albert Commey insists Aduana Stars will not underrate Fosa Juniors

Chief Executive Officer of Aduana Stars Albert Yahaya Commey says his outfit will not underrate Fosa Juniors ahead of the CAF Confederation Cup clash.

The Fire Boys have been paired with the Malagasy FA Cup winners in a two-legged playoff for a place in the group stages of the CAF's second-tier club competition.

The Dormaa-based club are aiming to become the first Ghanaian side to reach the money zone of a CAF inter-club competition - Berekum Chelsea were the last Ghanaian club to do so in 2012.

But they have to overcome the hurdle of the Madagascan minnows before they can achieve that feat and the club's CEO, Albert Commey has indicated that they will not take the game lightly.

"My coach has gotten enough information about Fosa Juniors which he has shared with me. It's not as easy as people think because they are coming from Madagascar, there are no minnows in African Football so the match will not be easy," Commey told Oyerepa FM.

"Aduana Stars has not complained about finances, when the time is due, we will make the trip."

Fosa Juniors caused a massive upset by eliminating former champions AC Leopards of Kenya to reach the playoffs.

The first of the encounter is due to come off on April 8, 2018, at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.

Meanwhile, Aduana Stars played out a goalless draw with Elmina Sharks in their first match of the 2017/18 Ghana Premier League campaign at the Nduom Park on Sunday.

