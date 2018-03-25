modernghana logo

2 hours ago | Football News

NASCO Man of the Match Winners For GPL Matchday 2

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
The Match Day Two of the Ghana Premier League saw very interesting results.

Ashgold thumped Hearts of Oak 3:1 on Saturday at the Cape Coast whiles WAFA dismantled Liberty Professionals 3:1 at the Dansoman Sports Stadium making them the big winners for the weekend.

Hearts of Oak 1-3 Ashgold
NASCO Man of the Match: Richard Osei Agyemang, Ashgold

Wa All Stars 0-0 Dwarfs
NASCO Man of the Match: Issahaku Zakaria, Wa All Stars

Asante Kotoko 1-0 Inter Allies
NASCO Man of the Match: Felix Annan, Asante Kotoko
Liberty Professionals 1-3 WAFA
NASCO Man of the Match: Aminu Mohammad, WAFA
Karela United 1-1 Eleven Wonders
NASCO Man of the Match: Abdul Ganiu, Karela United
Berekum Chelsea 1-1 Dreams FC
NASCO Man of the Match: Zuberu Sharani, Dreams FC
Bechem United 2-0 Medeama
NASCO Man of the Match: Emmanuel Owusu Boakye, Bechem United

Elmina Sharks 0-0 Aduana Stars
NASCO Man of the Match: Edward Ebo Mends, Elmina Sharks

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

