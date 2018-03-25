Divison One League Zone III: Great Olympics Draw Opener With Newcomers Weavers; Accra Lions FC Lose At Kpando

Beleaguered Great Olympics opened their season with a 1-1 draw at home against Agbozume Weavers on Sunday in Zone III of the Division One League.
The club are in court with the Ghana FA over their dismissed petition of the use of an unqualified player by Bechem United during last season's campaign.
Olympics twice had their injunction application to stop the Federation from
Newly-promoted Accra Lions were undone by a 79th-minute penalty at Heart of Lions and Vision FC thrashed Nania FC 3-1 at Legon.
Division One League Zone 3 Heart of Lions 1-0 Accra Lions Great Olympics 1-1 Agbozume Weavers Tema Youth 0-0 Amidaus Sporting Mirren 0-0 Krystal Palace Okyeman Planners 1-0 Mighty Jets Nania FC 1-3 Vision FC Kotoku Royals 1-1 Danbort FC Uncle 'T' United 1-1 Young Wise FC
Newly-promoted Accra Lions were undone by a 79th-minute penalty at Heart of Lions and Vision FC thrashed Nania FC 3-1 at Legon.
