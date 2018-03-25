Divison One League Zone III: Great Olympics Draw Opener With Newcomers Weavers; Accra Lions FC Lose At Kpando

Beleaguered Great Olympics opened their season with a 1-1 draw at home against Agbozume Weavers on Sunday in Zone III of the Division One League.

The club are in court with the Ghana FA over their dismissed petition of the use of an unqualified player by Bechem United during last season's campaign.

Olympics twice had their injunction application to stop the Federation from

Newly-promoted Accra Lions were undone by a 79th-minute penalty at Heart of Lions and Vision FC thrashed Nania FC 3-1 at Legon.

Division One League Zone 3

Heart of Lions 1-0 Accra Lions

Great Olympics 1-1 Agbozume Weavers

Tema Youth 0-0 Amidaus

Sporting Mirren 0-0 Krystal Palace

Okyeman Planners 1-0 Mighty Jets

Nania FC 1-3 Vision FC

Kotoku Royals 1-1 Danbort FC

Uncle 'T' United 1-1 Young Wise FC

