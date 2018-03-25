Elmina Sharks Coach Slam Players After Aduana Stars Stalemate

Head coach of Elmina Sharks, Yaw Acheampong has slammed his players for failing to take up their chances against Aduana Stars.

Elmina Sharks were wasteful upfront on the in spite of seeing lots of the balls.

Strikers Benjamin Tweneboah and Felix Addo lacked the cutting edge anytime they got into the final third of Aduana’s goal area.

“I think we had a good game and could have won but my players wasted all the chances," he said.

Ebo Mends who was named the man of the match, however, blamed the referee for not being fair to them.

“I am heavily disappointed in the Referee, at least he should have given us a penalty but just overlooked," he disclosed.

However, Yaw Acheampong believes the Premier League has just begun and his side will bounce back in their subsequent games.

The Elmina based team are yet to win a match this season after losing to Dreams FC by 1-0 in Dawu last weekend.