Asante Kotoko Goalkeeper Felix Annan Adjudged Man Of The Match Against Inter Allies
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Felix Annan has been crowned man of the match against Inter Allies.
The former WAFA shot-stopper captained the Porcupine Warriors to victory defeating Inter Allies by a lone goal at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in their first home game courtesy an Obed Owusu second-half header.
Annan kept the post from Inter Allies scoring despite their tricky counter-attacks.
The promising shot-stopper made some impressive saves which aided his side to grab all the necessary three points.
