Asante Kotoko Goalkeeper Felix Annan Adjudged Man Of The Match Against Inter Allies

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Felix Annan has been crowned man of the match against Inter Allies.

The former WAFA shot-stopper captained the Porcupine Warriors to victory defeating Inter Allies by a lone goal at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in their first home game courtesy an Obed Owusu second-half header.

Annan kept the post from Inter Allies scoring despite their tricky counter-attacks.

The promising shot-stopper made some impressive saves which aided his side to grab all the necessary three points.