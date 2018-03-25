modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY My Evening Of Faded Romance...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
44 minutes ago | Sports News

Wa All Stars Right Back Named Man Of The Match In Ebusua Dwarfs Draw

Ghanasoccernet.com
Wa All Stars Right Back Named Man Of The Match In Ebusua Dwarfs Draw

Wa All Stars defender Issahaku Zakaria was named the Man of the Match in their 0-0 draw with Ebusua Dwarfs on Saturday.

The right-back displayed top-class defensive duties and was dangerous joining the attack.

Zakaria was making his home debut.
His displays made the fans forget about former captain Hafiz Adams who has joined Aduana Stars.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Osei Ameyaw Sister-In-Law Grabs 11 Contracts
Contracts awarded to the sister-in-law has raised questions of conflict of interest.

body-container-line