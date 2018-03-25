Wa All Stars Right Back Named Man Of The Match In Ebusua Dwarfs Draw

Wa All Stars defender Issahaku Zakaria was named the Man of the Match in their 0-0 draw with Ebusua Dwarfs on Saturday.

The right-back displayed top-class defensive duties and was dangerous joining the attack.

Zakaria was making his home debut.

His displays made the fans forget about former captain Hafiz Adams who has joined Aduana Stars.

