WAFA Beat ASEC To Win WAFA SC U15 Invitational Tournament

WAFC SC beat ASEC Mimosas 3-2 on Saturday to win the U15 edition of the inaugural WAFA SC Invitational Tournament.

This was after the youngsters won all three matches.

They began with a 1-0 win over Togolese side Planet Foot thanks to a Richardson Takyi fourth-minute goal.

Asec Mimosas also their opener 2-1 against Ghanaian outfit Angels FC.

WAFA then thrashed Angels 6-1 as Karim Dermane netted a double in the rout.

