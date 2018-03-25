WAFC SC beat ASEC Mimosas 3-2 on Saturday to win the U15 edition of the inaugural WAFA SC Invitational Tournament. This was after the youngsters won all thr...
WAFA Beat ASEC To Win WAFA SC U15 Invitational Tournament
WAFC SC beat ASEC Mimosas 3-2 on Saturday to win the U15 edition of the inaugural WAFA SC Invitational Tournament.
This was after the youngsters won all three matches.
They began with a 1-0 win over Togolese side Planet Foot thanks to a Richardson Takyi fourth-minute goal.
Asec Mimosas also their opener 2-1 against Ghanaian outfit Angels FC.
WAFA then thrashed Angels 6-1 as Karim Dermane netted a double in the rout.
