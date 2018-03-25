Hearts of Oak Defender Fatawu Mohammed 'Feels Bad' After Ashgold Defeat

Hearts of Oak fullback Fatawu Mohammed admits disappointment over their defeat to Ashanti Gold SC on Saturday at the Cape Coast stadium.

Matchday two of Ghana Premier League saw the Phobians lose 3-1 at their adopted home to the Miners.

James Akaminko, Amos Addai and Shafiu Mumuni were on the scoresheet for the visitors whilst Joseph Esso got the consolation for the Rainbow lads.

"I feel bad because in this league home wins are very key and essential since it is not easy to play away and get even a point." the defender expressed.

"At home, you have to put out your best to get all the three points but unfortunately for us, we lost it ."

Hearts of Oak will take on Ebusua Dwarfs on Thursday at the same venue.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com