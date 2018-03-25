Ashgold Defender Osei Agyemang Hails Team Performance After Win Over Hearts of Oak

Ashanti Gold SC defender Richard Osei Agyemang has hailed an impressive all-round display in the 3-1 premier league win against giants Hearts of Oak at the Cape Coast stadium on Saturday.

Goals from James Akaminko, Amos Addai and Shafiu Mumuni made sure the Elephants deservedly beat the Phobians to go top of the Ghana Premier League after two games.

"I am very impressed and excited with our performance today. In the first game, our second half was poor so we needed to work extra hard and double up our efforts," he said.

"Wa All Stars and Hearts of Oak are not the same. Hearts of Oak is a great team with players who have seen it all compared ours who mostly young and upcoming. So we had to go all out."

The centre-back was adjudged man of the match after his wonderful display to aid Ashanti Gold SC claim all the maximum points.

