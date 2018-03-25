Medeama Youngster Gideon Aquah Upbeat Ahead Of Bechem United Clash

Medeama SC youngster, Gideon Aquah, is confident his side will beat Bechem United in their matchday two fixture at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour park on Sunday.

The Mauves and Yellow won their first game of the season last week when they pipped Karela United FC by 1-0 and are looking to make it two out of two.

"It is always difficult to play Bechem United at their home which requires extra work you can win," he told GHANAsoccernet.com

"According to a little history, we have never won at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour park but I have so much confidence in our team that we are going to break the jinx on Sunday."

Acquah could be making his second appearance for Medeama SC on Sunday. He made his debut last weekend against Karela United FC.

