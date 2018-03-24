Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan Ranked 9th In Active International Footballers List

Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan has been ranked 9th among Highest Scoring Active International Footballers list which includes players like Portuguese international, Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentine superstar, Lionel Messi.

Gyan is ahead of ex-Manchester and Arsenal striker Robin Van Persie, former Liverpool forward, Tim Cahill and Barcelona striker, Luis Suarez.

The former Sunderland and Liberty Professionals striker has scored 51 goals after capping 105 times for Ghana making him the country's all-time goal scorer.

Cristiano Ronaldo is ranked 1st on the list with 81 goals, Lionel Messi second with 61 goals and David Villa from Spain is third with 59 goals.