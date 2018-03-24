Watch How Ashgold Head Coach CK Akonnor Reacted After Humiliating Hearts of Oak 3:1 [VIDEO]

After humiliating Hearts of Oak 3:1 at the Cape Coast Stadium on Saturday, head coach of Ashgold, C. K. Akonnor couldn't hide his happiness.

The former Dreams FC trainer kept on running after Shaffiu Mumuni slotted home the winning goal in the 87th minute.

The Miners are now on top of the league log with 6 points after the victory recorded against Hearts of Oak.

Video below...



Ashgold will welcome Karela FC to the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium in the week 3 fixtures of the Ghana Premier League.