This Is How Ashgold Dismantled Hearts of Oak 3:1 [VIDEO]

Hearts of Oak suffered a heavy defeat in their first home match against Ashgold at the Cape Coast on Saturday.

Ashantigold stunned the Phobians with an early lead when James Akaminko opened the scoring in the 10th minute.

Ashantigold held on to their lead till the end of the first half, and Amos Addai doubled the lead for the Miners midway in the second half in the 65th minute.

Hearts of Oak were given a glimmer of hope when Joseph Esso scored in the 76th minute to reduce the deficit to 2:1.

However, any hope of a comeback by the Phobians was dampened by Shafiu Mumuni when he restored Ashantigold's two-goal advantage to make the score 3:1 in the 89th minute.

Ashgold are currently on top of the league log with 6 points after two matches played.