GPL WEEK 2... Ashgold Humiliates Hearts of Oak 3:1, Dwarfs Hold Wa All Stars

Accra Hearts of Oak's quest for a dream start to Premier League life at the Cape Coast Stadium ended in massive disappointment following a 3:1 defeat to Obuasi Ashantigold in week two of the Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians, who drew their first match of the season 1:1 at newly promoted Eleven Wonders, were hoping for a winning start at their newly adopted home, but it didn't take much time into the game for the Miners to unsettle their hosts.

Ashantigold stunned the Phobians with an early lead when James Akaminko opened the scoring in the 10th minute.

Ashantigold held on to their lead till the end of the first half, and Amos Addai doubled the lead for the Miners midway in the second half in the 65th minute.

Hearts of Oak were given a glimmer of hope when Joseph Esso scored in the 76th minute to reduce the deficit to 2:1.

However, any hope of a comeback by the Phobians was dampened by Shafiu Mumuni when he restored Ashantigold's two-goal advantage to make the score 3:1 in the 89th minute.

The win lifts CK Akunnor's side to the top of the Ghana Premier League table ahead of the remaining week two matches on Sunday.

Ashantigold boasts an impressive one hundred percent record in the league after defeating Wa All Stars 1:0 in their first match at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi.

In the other Saturday match played at Wa Stadium, All Stars were held 0:0 by Cape Coast Ebusua Dwarfs.

The former champions, All Stars are without a win so far this season, while Ebusua Dwarfs would be happy with a point in their second match away following their matchday win over Berekum Chelsea.

The Premier League continues on Sunday with Asante Kotoko welcoming Inter Allies at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, while Bechem United host Medeama at Bechem.

Defending champions Aduana Stars will play their first match of the season in Elmina against Elmina Sharks and Liberty Professionals will host WAFA in Dansoman.