'Tactically better' Ashgold deserved to beat Hearts - CK Akonnor

After shocking Hearts of Oak 3:1 in the opening home game at the Cape Coast Stadium on Saturday, head coach of AshantiGold, Charles Kwablan Akonnor says his side deserve their victory over Hearts of Oak insisting they were 'tactically better'.

James Akaminko put the Miners ahead in the 8th minute after Evans Quao failed to clear a low corner by Amos Addai.

The Obuasi based club increased the tally on the hour mark after another poor bit of defending by Evans Quao which Amos Addai took advantage of and slotted the ball past hapless Sylvanus Gbeti.

Former Ebusua Dwarfs striker, Joseph Esso superbly outwitted Osei Agymenag before blasting his powerful shot under the bar in the 75th minute to give Hearts of Oak lifeline.

But Shaffiu Mumuni sealed the win after he headed home a cross from substitute Prince Owusu in injury-time.

"Tactically we were better and much disciplined. We knew exactly what we had to do to win this game and I think we did it well, we made them suffer to see the ball," he told the press.

"I told the boys to keep the ball and they heeded to my instruction which made things difficult for Hearts of oak. We fully deserved the three points because we were better on the day."

Next up for Hearts of Oak is an away trip to Ebusua Dwarfs while Ashgold host Karela United.

Ashgold are currently occupying the 1st position on the league log with 6 points.