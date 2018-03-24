Henry Wellington Disappointed After Heavy Defeat

Head coach of Hearts of Oak, Hearts of Oak Henry Wellington has expressed his displeasure after Ashgold dismantled his side 3:1 in their first home match at the Cape Coast Stadium on Saturday.

The former Premier League champions were hoping to build on their impressive display against Eleven Wonders against Ashgold at the home grounds.

But the Miners stunned the Phobians with an early lead when James Akaminko opened the scoring in the 10th minute.

The Obuasi based club held on to their lead until the end of the first half.

Amos Addai doubled the lead for the Miners midway in the second half in the 65th minute.

Hearts of Oak were given a glimmer of hope when Joseph Esso scored in the 76th minute to reduce the deficit to 2:1.

However, any hope of a comeback by the Phobians was dampened by Shafiu Mumuni when he restored Ashantigold's two-goal advantage to make the score 3:1 in the 89th minute.

"It very unfortunate that we had to lose in this manner," Wellington told reporters.

"So many things went wrong for us today because in the first half we weren’t pushing and we allowed them too much space to cause damage and they did it well."

"We came back after conceding the first two goals but there again we shipped in another awful goal. The goals we conceded were avoidable; I'm really disappointed with the outcome."

The Phobians will take on Ebusua Dwarfs in their next game.