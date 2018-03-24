PFAG Applauds GFA

After the 2017/18 Ghana Premier League kicked off last week, the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) has heaped praises on the Ghana Football Association for putting in place proper structures to ensure the 2017/18 Premier League and Division One League seasons finally start.

The Ghana Premier League which was scheduled to start in February was brought to a halt after Accra Great Olympics served the country's football governing body with a court injunction.

However, the country's top flight finally kicked off last week with the Division One League set to start this week.

And following their ability to start the season, the PFAG, mother body for Ghanaian footballers, has commended the GFA for being able to start the season.

In a statement released by the body, the Ghana FA is hailed for standing firm and resolute despite the turbulent moments.

"PFAG is very happy with the start of the Premier League and Division One League.

"We commend the GFA for the start and major changes made in the new season and in keeping with best practices for today's modern trends of the industry," the statement read.

"We also want to acknowledge the role of the PLB and all the stakeholders for contributing greatly to the start of the Premier League.

"We are wishing all the Premier and Division One League teams well in the 2017/18 season.

"Again to all players, this is the platform to perform. Do it to the best of your ability.

"The PFAG also wants to appreciate the role of the media in keeping to their roles of ensuring the new Season will be a great one," it added.

The Ghana FA, this season, has introduced the Match Command Center as well as the digital jersey declaration and the online team sheet on match days to ensure professionalism and transparency in the game.