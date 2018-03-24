Ghana FA Introduces Digitalized System For Jersey Inspection Before Matches

As part of efforts to improve the level of professionalism and transparency in the local game, the Ghana Football Association has introduced a modern digital system that allows clubs to get their jerseys inspected without manually carrying them to pre-match meetings.

Instead of teams coming to Match Coordination Meetings or Pre-Match meetings, as known in Ghana, with their jerseys, the GFA will now clearly identify the jerseys to be used which will be generated from the GFA's CMS per what the clubs submitted.

This approach is what is used at the World Cup by FIFA and AFCON by CAF.

This new modern form will replace the system where the clubs carry their jerseys to match centres without knowing their opponent's colours.

The new system will ensure that before a side gets to a match venue, they already know what their opponent will be wearing, which will prevent clashes in jerseys as well as reducing the burden of carrying a jersey to a venue and end up not using it.

The new approach will be used in the Ghana Premier League matches on Saturday with the Hearts vs AshGold, and Wa All Stars vs Dwarfs games setting the pace.

This means protests over colours have been eliminated by this measure.

These documents are sent to the match officials before the meeting and they will use it.

Also the GFA has migrated from manually written team sheets.

They have implemented the generic team sheets which are printed just the way World Cup matches are done.

All registered players by a team will be on the team sheet and suspended players will be blanked out to avoid any protests too in this area.

Already, the Match Command Center, which coordinates all the match venues while league matches are ongoing as well as showing LIVE matches from all the venues has started operation at the Ghana FA on match days.

