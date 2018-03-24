Ronaldo 2-1 Salah As Portugal Fight Back To Beat Egypt

Cristiano Ronaldo won the battle between two of Europe's in-form strikers as Portugal defeated Mohamed Salah's Egypt 2-1 in Zurich.

The European champions trailed until the 90th minute before Ronaldo scored twice to steal the victory.

Salah opened the scoring after the interval with a sweet left-footed drive from outside the area.

But Ronaldo made it 43 goals in 40 appearances this term as Portugal lay down a marker before the World Cup.

Top goalscorers in international football

Ali Daei (Iran) - 109 goals

Ferenc Puskas (Hungary) - 84

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) - 81

Kunishige Kamamoto (Japan) - 80

Godfrey Chitalu (Zambia) - 79

After a tame first half, Liverpool forward Salah backed up his impressive four-goal performance against Watford on Saturday with a smart finish to give Egypt the lead.

With the clock ticking down and with a victory for Egypt in sight, Portugal's captain equalised and sealed the win with two powerful headers in the dying moments.

Next up for Portugal is the Netherlands - who fell to defeat against England on Friday evening - while Egypt faces Greece.