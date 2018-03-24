Ronaldo 2-1 Salah As Portugal Fight Back To Beat Egypt
Cristiano Ronaldo won the battle between two of Europe's in-form strikers as Portugal defeated Mohamed Salah's Egypt 2-1 in Zurich.
The European champions trailed until the 90th minute before Ronaldo scored twice to steal the victory.
Salah opened the scoring after the interval with a sweet left-footed drive from outside the area.
But Ronaldo made it 43 goals in 40 appearances this term as Portugal lay down a marker before the World Cup.
Top goalscorers in international football Ali Daei (Iran) - 109 goals Ferenc Puskas (Hungary) - 84 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) - 81 Kunishige Kamamoto (Japan) - 80 Godfrey Chitalu (Zambia) - 79 After a tame first half, Liverpool forward Salah backed up his impressive four-goal performance against Watford on Saturday with a smart finish to give Egypt the lead.
With the clock ticking down and with a victory for Egypt in sight, Portugal's captain equalised and sealed the win with two powerful headers in the dying moments.
Next up for Portugal is the Netherlands - who fell to defeat against England on Friday evening - while Egypt faces Greece.
