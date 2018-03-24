Richard Donkor Completes Move To USL Side Rio Grande Valley FC

Ghana youth star Richard Donkor has secured a permanent move to USL side Rio Grande Valley FC.

Donkor has been without a club since parting ways Swedish club Falkenberg FF last November.

The budding talent put pen to paper on a two-year deal after completing his medicals and is set to once again showcase his talent.

The 20-year-old is a graduate from Right to Dream Academy, he signed for BK Hacken in 2014 but failed to break into the first team which made him to be farmed out to Osters before later joining Falkenberg where he scored thrice in 22 games.

