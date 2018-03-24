Forty Players Invited To Black Satellites Camp

Forty (40) players have been invited to camp as the national U20 male team begins preparations for their upcoming Africa U-20 Nations Cup qualifiers.

The players are expected to report to the Ghanaman Soccer of Excellence, Prampram on Monday 26th March 2018 at 4pm.

The Black Satellites will begin their qualifying games in May where they could face the winner of the first round qualifier between Tunisia and Algeria.

Below are the players...

Abeka Luis - Eleven Wonders

Selasi Bless Bakai - Hearts

Mark Agyekum - Ashgold

Godfres Asiamah - bAshgold

Bright Andoh - Liberty Prof

Frederick Asare - Accra Lions

Mohammed Lamin - Accra Lions

Kwame Antwi Accra - Young Wise

Prince Asempa - Bechem United

Kweku Osie Bonsu - Bechem United

Godfred Adjei - Berekum Chelsea

Stephen Amankona - BerekumChelsea

George Dwubeng - Dreams FC

Maxwell Arthur - Dreams FC

Bright Owusu - Unistar Academy

Abdulai Ibrahim - Dwarfs

Benjamin Boakye - Elmina Sharks

Francis Atsu - GT. Olympics

Samuel Baah - Hearts of Lions

Paul Abanga - Inter Allies

Abdul Nasiru Hamza - Inter Allies

Thomas Kofi Usher - Karela FC

Mohammed Abubakari - Karela FC

Douglas Owusu Ansah - Asante Kotoko

Emmanuel Addo - Liberty Prof.

Nasiru Bakari Banahene - Liberty Prof.

Tahiru Awudu - Medeama SC

Adjei Boakye - Medeama SC

Emmanuel Kumah - Mighty Jets

Ali Abdul Rahim - Mighty Jets

Derick Adjei Boye - Nania FC

Prince Osei - Nania FC

Adams Mohammed - Okyeman Planners

Richard Amon Kotey - Okyeman Planners

Aminu Mohammed - Wa All Stars

Abdul Nafiw Iddrisu - Wa All Stars

Bashiru Gambo - Tema Youth

James Ankorful - Tema Youth

Hamidu Awudu Fataw - Vision FC

Sharani Zuberu - Dreams FC