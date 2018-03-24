Forty (40) players have been invited to camp as the national U20 male team begins preparations for their upcoming Africa U-20 Nations Cup qualifiers.
The players are expected to report to the Ghanaman Soccer of Excellence, Prampram on Monday 26th March 2018 at 4pm.
The Black Satellites will begin their qualifying games in May where they could face the winner of the first round qualifier between Tunisia and Algeria.
Below are the players... Abeka Luis - Eleven Wonders Selasi Bless Bakai - Hearts Mark Agyekum - Ashgold Godfres Asiamah - bAshgold Bright Andoh - Liberty Prof Frederick Asare - Accra Lions Mohammed Lamin - Accra Lions Kwame Antwi Accra - Young Wise Prince Asempa - Bechem United Kweku Osie Bonsu - Bechem United Godfred Adjei - Berekum Chelsea Stephen Amankona - BerekumChelsea George Dwubeng - Dreams FC Maxwell Arthur - Dreams FC Bright Owusu - Unistar Academy Abdulai Ibrahim - Dwarfs Benjamin Boakye - Elmina Sharks Francis Atsu - GT. Olympics Samuel Baah - Hearts of Lions Paul Abanga - Inter Allies Abdul Nasiru Hamza - Inter Allies Thomas Kofi Usher - Karela FC Mohammed Abubakari - Karela FC Douglas Owusu Ansah - Asante Kotoko Emmanuel Addo - Liberty Prof. Nasiru Bakari Banahene - Liberty Prof. Tahiru Awudu - Medeama SC Adjei Boakye - Medeama SC Emmanuel Kumah - Mighty Jets Ali Abdul Rahim - Mighty Jets Derick Adjei Boye - Nania FC Prince Osei - Nania FC Adams Mohammed - Okyeman Planners Richard Amon Kotey - Okyeman Planners Aminu Mohammed - Wa All Stars Abdul Nafiw Iddrisu - Wa All Stars Bashiru Gambo - Tema Youth James Ankorful - Tema Youth Hamidu Awudu Fataw - Vision FC Sharani Zuberu - Dreams FC
Forty Players Invited To Black Satellites Camp
