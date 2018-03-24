modernghana logo

37 minutes ago

Forty Players Invited To Black Satellites Camp

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Forty (40) players have been invited to camp as the national U20 male team begins preparations for their upcoming Africa U-20 Nations Cup qualifiers.

The players are expected to report to the Ghanaman Soccer of Excellence, Prampram on Monday 26th March 2018 at 4pm.

The Black Satellites will begin their qualifying games in May where they could face the winner of the first round qualifier between Tunisia and Algeria.

Below are the players...
Abeka Luis - Eleven Wonders
Selasi Bless Bakai - Hearts
Mark Agyekum - Ashgold
Godfres Asiamah - bAshgold
Bright Andoh - Liberty Prof
Frederick Asare - Accra Lions
Mohammed Lamin - Accra Lions
Kwame Antwi Accra - Young Wise
Prince Asempa - Bechem United
Kweku Osie Bonsu - Bechem United
Godfred Adjei - Berekum Chelsea
Stephen Amankona - BerekumChelsea
George Dwubeng - Dreams FC
Maxwell Arthur - Dreams FC
Bright Owusu - Unistar Academy
Abdulai Ibrahim - Dwarfs
Benjamin Boakye - Elmina Sharks
Francis Atsu - GT. Olympics
Samuel Baah - Hearts of Lions
Paul Abanga - Inter Allies
Abdul Nasiru Hamza - Inter Allies
Thomas Kofi Usher - Karela FC
Mohammed Abubakari - Karela FC
Douglas Owusu Ansah - Asante Kotoko
Emmanuel Addo - Liberty Prof.
Nasiru Bakari Banahene - Liberty Prof.
Tahiru Awudu - Medeama SC
Adjei Boakye - Medeama SC
Emmanuel Kumah - Mighty Jets
Ali Abdul Rahim - Mighty Jets
Derick Adjei Boye - Nania FC
Prince Osei - Nania FC
Adams Mohammed - Okyeman Planners
Richard Amon Kotey - Okyeman Planners
Aminu Mohammed - Wa All Stars
Abdul Nafiw Iddrisu - Wa All Stars
Bashiru Gambo - Tema Youth
James Ankorful - Tema Youth
Hamidu Awudu Fataw - Vision FC
Sharani Zuberu - Dreams FC

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

