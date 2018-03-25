'I Was Keen To Meet Aduana Stars In The Confederation Cup,'- Al Obeid Hilal Forward Abednego Tetteh Discloses

Al Obeid Hilal striker Abednego Tetteh has disclosed that he wanted his side to be drawn against Aduana Stars in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Sudanese side have been handed Mozambique outfit UD Songo in the final qualifying round of the CAF Confederation Cup.

But former Bechem United marksman, Abednego Tetteh, who now plies his trade in Sudan with Al Obeid Hilal, insists he was hoping to meet Ghana Premier League champions Aduana Stars in the draw, though he pointed out he's content with playing the Mozambican side.

"I was really looking forward to playing against Aduana Stars so that I and Nelson Ladzagla can come back home to see our families but it's all good because the team we've been given are also a top side," Tetteh told Happy FM.

"We are not thinking about the game now, we are taking it match after match. This will be our first meeting but we heard they beat TP Mazembe 3 nil at home, so if a team could record such a result against one of Africa's best teams, makes it look tough on paper hence we're not going to underrate them, we'll be treated as one of our biggest games this season."

Meanwhile, Aduana Stars have been pitted against Madagascan side Fosa Juniors in the final qualifying round.

The first leg fixtures of the competition play-off round are scheduled for the weekend of 6-8 April, with the return legs set to take place on the weekend of 17-18 April 2018.

