Ghana Amputee League PRO Highlights Importance Of Upcoming Regional Amputee League Season

Communications Director for the Ghana Amputee League Clubs Association, Pastor Nyansa Boakwa has highlighted the concept behind the upcoming maiden Amputee league campaign.

The Ghana Amputee Football Board launched the maiden edition of Amputee Football League earlier this month in Accra.

The league which would be played in four regions will see eight teams participating, with the Greater Accra, Ashanti Region, Eastern Region and Central Region selected as the regions.

'The concept of normal football in Ghana is different from what we are doing; we are not playing as others are looking up because our duty is to bring people from the street, amputee people who are beggars,' says Pastor Nyansa told ETV's the TEAM show.

'The core of this particular bandit is to get them out from the street to get something proper doing. For example, we have eight teams that are going to participate now, we just want to create the euphoria, the platform and the environment for them to see that they can do something better than standing by the street being knocked down by cars and all that.'

'The focus is not to as you see that we are playing normal football, yes the fun is there, but the real focus is to get different people putting guys together who are amputated and give them the vision that we've laid out, then helping them in groups, playing league and giving them food every day, training them to become better people than what they are doing.'

'People are have not spoken because they are amputated, so we are starting the league this year just to create the atmosphere and platform for them, hence our real focus is to get the people who are amputated from our streets.'

The Accra Sports Stadium, Baba Yara Sports Stadium, El Wak Stadium, Koforidua Sports Stadium as well as Lizzy Sports Complex would be host venues for the league.

