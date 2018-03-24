Head-To-head: Asante Kotoko vs Inter Allies

After settling for a one all draw against WAFA last Sunday, Asante Kotoko will play as host to Inter Allies in our Match Day 2 Premier League fixture at Baba Yara Stadium.

Asante Kotoko secured their first ever point against WAFA at Sogakope last Sunday, a place Kotoko had gone down in three attempts.

If last weekend's draw at Sogakope owed more than a little to the generosity, it has also provided the Porcupines with valuable momentum.

The level of control the Asante Kotoko exerted on proceedings was encouraging.

Confidence is seeping back into Asante Kotoko bones - now the challenge is to keep climbing the table, find some fluidity and maintain that momentum - by this, Samuel Fabin should make it count against his former side on Sunday.

MATCH FACTS: ASANTE KOTOKO v INTER ALLIES

Sunday's meeting will be the ninth premier league meeting between the two sides. From the eight previous meetings, the two sides seem to be at par.

Match Day 5 - 6TH OCTOBER 2013 (INTER ALLIES 0-1 ASANTE KOTOKO)

In the first ever Premier League fixture, Yahaya Mohammed's solitary strike at the Tema Sports Stadium, gave Asante Kotoko the maximum points to record their fifth straight win in the season.

Match Day 26 - 19TH APRIL 2014 (ASANTE KOTOKO 0-1 INTER ALLIES)

Before the return fixture in 2013/14 season, Asante Kotoko serving a home ban were asked to play the game away from home. Inter Allies managed Asante Kotoko's seventh loss of the season at the Accra Sports Stadium through Shafiu Abdul Fatawu's 90th-minute goal. Despite the loss, Asante Kotoko still topped the league with 51 points, 10 more than second place Heart of Lions and Hearts of Oak.

Match Day 4 - 30TH JANUARY 2015 (ASANTE KOTOKO 1-0 INTER ALLIES)

Dauda Mohammed's brilliant strike in the 58th minute was enough for Didi Dramani's side, who dominated until Inter Allies rallied late in the game at Baba Yara Stadium. By this win, Asante Kotoko moves to the 3rd spot with 7 points, 3 points adrift leaders Aduana Stars.

Match Day 27 - 9TH AUGUST 2015 (INTER ALLIES 0-0 ASANTE KOTOKO)

Asante Kotoko had the better of the opening half and should have gone into the break ahead missing clear-cut chances. Asante Kotoko dropped to the 5th spot with 39 points, as we were held to a 0-0 draw at the Tema Sports Stadium.

Match Day 13 - 22ND MAY 2016 (ASANTE KOTOKO 1-0 INTER ALLIES)

After a scoreless first half, Asante Kotoko took the lead from the penalty spot when captain Amos Frimpong scored 15 minutes after the restart to put Asante Kotoko at 3rd position with 23, just 2 points less than leaders Hearts of Oak.

Match Day 18 - 9TH JULY 2016 (INTER ALLIES 1-1 ASANTE KOTOKO)

Fredrick Yamoah salvaged a point for Inter Allies at the Tema Sports Stadium after Asante Kotoko's Bennett Ofori had put Asante Kotoko in the lead on 10th-minute mark. This was the first time two goals were recorded in this fixture.

Match Day 9 - 2ND APRIL 2017 (ASANTE KOTOKO 0-0 NTER ALLIES)

Asante Kotoko were attempting to record their fifth straight win at home, while Allies were desperate to secure their first away win of the season. TheThe game ended goalless at Baba Yara Stadium to halt Asante Kotoko's winning run at home. The draw saw Asante Kotoko at the second position, with same points as leaders Aduana Stars.

Match Day 22 - 12TH JULY 2017 (INTER ALLIES 1-0 ASANTE KOTOKO)

After a convincing 3-1 win at home to against Medeama. Asante Kotoko made the trip to Accra to play Inter Allies in a mid-week fixture at the El Wak Stadium. Abdul Halik Hudu's 30th-minute goal ensured that Asante Kotoko will record its first away defeat to against Inter Allies.

OTHER FACTS

Any premier league fixture between Asante Kotoko and Inter Allies is yet to record more than 2 goals. Only one fixture has recorded 2 goals.

Inter Allies are yet to record a Premier League win against Asante Kotoko at Baba Yara Stadium.

Asante Kotoko is yet to concede a goal against Inter Allies at Baba Yara Stadium.