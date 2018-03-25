Newly Signed Star Madrid FC Winger Paul Acquah: 'My Move Was Not Motivated By Money'

Newly signed Star Madrid winger Paul Acquah has quelled off suggestions that his move to the club was motivated by money.

Acquah, who spent five seasons with the Phobians, left the club in the off-season following the expiration of his contract.

Reports in the media indicate that the 24-year-old rejected an improved contract from Rainbow club after learning of the interest from the Zylofon-owned club.

But he vehemently debunked the claims during an interview with Zylofon FM.

"I didn't choose to join Star Madrid FC because of money, "he said.

"When asked of his opinion on his former side Saturday's clash against AshantiGold in Week 2 of the Ghana League on Saturday, Acquah answered, "Hearts Of Oak always find it difficult to defeat Ashantigold at home but I will urge the players to fight hard."

