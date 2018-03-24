2018 Women's Africa Cup Of Nations Launched In Accra

The 11th edition of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations has been launched in Accra, the capital of hosts Ghana.

The event which was held on Friday, 23 March 2008, had the Chief of Staff of the Republic of Ghana, Hon. Akosua Frema Opare as a special guest of honour.

Also in attendance was members of the Local Organising Committee, Minister for Youth and Sports and other government officials, CAF officials and former footballers.

Liberia's First Lady Clar Weah, who has been appointed CAF women's football ambassador was present.

Chairperson of the LOC, Hon. Freda Prempeh assured that the tournament would be a huge success.

''I want to assure the whole of Africa that Ghana will deliver one of the best tournaments ever witnessed. We did it in 2008 when we hosted the men's AFCON and we will go a step further with the women's AFCON,'' she said.

The 2018 Women's AFCON will run from 17 November to 1 December will be hosted in Accra and Cape Coast.

In Accra, teams will train at the Achimota School Park and the El-Wak stadium.

The Ndoum stadium and the Robert Mensah stadium will serve as training venues for teams based in Cape Coast.

The Ghana government has released US$ 8m for the organization of the tournament.

