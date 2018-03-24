Asante Kotoko Goalkeeper Felix Annan Eyes Tough Inter Allies Test

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan is envisaging a difficult clash against Inter Allies in Week Two of the 2017/18 Ghana Premier League.

Asante Kotoko will welcome Inter Allies to the Kumasi Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday after drawing 1-1 with WAFA in the league opener.

Meanwhile, the Capelli Boys lead the back after a 3-0 win over Bechem United at the Tema Stadium.

Ahead of the much-anticipated clash, Asante Kotoko agile shot-stopper, who was declared fit indicated Inter Allies will be a tough task for the Reds.

'I'm fully fit for Allies. When we went to Sogakope I got a little knock against WAFA but I was able to train to with the team. I'm looking forward to other training before our game against Inter Allies' he said before analysing the game itself," he told Vision One FM.

'It's not going to be an easy game. Allies have started the season well and they have a very good coach. They are an organised side…so we're keeping our shape for Sunday's encounter. Morale in camp is high and we are going all out on Sunday."

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com