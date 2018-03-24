Dreams FC Goalkeeper Isaac Amoako Fears Berekum Chelsea's Firepower At Home

Dreams FC goalkeeper Isaac Amoako has warned his teammates that Berekum Chelsea will be a difficult puzzle to solve on Sunday in the Ghana Premier League.

The experienced gloves man knows more about their opponents during his stints with Asante Kotoko.

Chelsea were losers in their opener while Dreams scored late to dismiss Elmina Sharks 1-0 at Dawu last Sunday.

Amoako told Dreams FC's communication division: ''My experience with Berekum Chelsea is I see them be bogey side, especially at the Coronation Park.

''We started well here [beating Elmina Sharks 1-0 at home] and we are going to continue.

''The last game that we played, we had some lapses but our coaches have taught us so many things so can get some points over there. If not win, we will draw.''

